Hear a preview of VIVIZ’s upcoming mini-album ‘Summer Vibe’

VIVIZ have shared snippets of tracks from their forthcoming sophomore mini-album ‘Summer Vibe’.

Yesterday (July 3), the K-pop trio — comprising former GFRIEND members Eunha, SinB and Umji — shared a sneak peek of their upcoming mini-album ‘Summer Vibe’. The video features snippets of all six songs on the new mini-album, including the title track ‘Loveade’.

‘Summer Vibe’ is due out on July 6 at 6pm KST. The forthcoming release will also include the songs ‘Siesta’, ‘Party Pop’, ‘Love Love Love’, ‘#Flashback’ and ‘Dance’. Listen to a preview of all six tracks below.

‘Summer Vibe’ will be VIVIZ’s second release of 2022, as well as their first comeback since making their debut in February with their first mini-album, ‘Beam Of Prism’. That record was led by the title track ‘BOP BOP!’.

The trio first announced their return shortly after finale of Queendom 2 last month, the Mnet reality TV series on which the girl group had competed in and finished in third place against K-pop acts such as Hyolyn, LOONA, WJSN, Brave Girls and Kep1er. As part of the show’s final round, VIVIZ had released the single ‘Red Sun!’.

VIVIZ were first formed in October 2021 under Big Planet Made (BPM) Entertainment and are completed by members SinB, Eunha and Umji, all of whom being former members of the Source Music girl group GFRIEND. The trio had expressed their desire to continue promoting as a team after their departure from their previous, longtime label in May 2021.