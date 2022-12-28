VIXX’s Leo, Ken and Hyuk to release new joint single next week

VIXX members Leo, Ken and Hyuk have announced a brand-new digital single titled ‘Gonna Be Alright’ to be released next week.

The announcement was made via VIXX’s official Twitter page yesterday (December 27), alongside a teaser image depicting the three idols. The image also revealed the single’s title as ‘Gonna Be Alright’, as well as its release date of January 3, 2023 at 6pm KST. However, it is unclear whether the single will be part of a larger body of work to be released in the near future.

Notably, Hyuk is the only member out of the trio to not be managed under Jellyfish Entertainment, after leaving his longtime label earlier this year in June after ten years with the company. He became the fourth member of the boyband to part ways with the company, after Ravi in May 2019, Hongbin in August 2020 and N in October 2020. However, all five members of VIXX have explicitly stated that they will remain part of the group despite different management, with the exception of Hongbin.

The forthcoming release of ‘Gonna Be Alright’ will mark the first time the K-pop boyband has released new music together in four years, since VIXX dropped two singles in 2019 – ‘Walking’ and ‘Parallel’, albeit with only three members.

VIXX’s last record as a group of six was 2018’s ‘Eau de VIXX’, featuring lead single ‘Shangri-La’. The 12-track record, which also included an instrumental version of opening track ‘Scentist’, was entirely co-written by Ravi, with several members such as Hyuk, N and Ken, being credited as co-producers on several B-sides.

Of the trio, Leo was the most recent member to make a solo comeback with ‘Piano Man Op. 9’ in August. Comprising a total of five tracks, it marks the musician’s third solo mini-album as well as his first music since he released the digital single ‘I’m Still Here’ in October 2021.