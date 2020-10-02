Vlossom take on Tracy Chapman’s ‘Fast Car’ for Like A Version

Vlossom covered Tracy Chapman’s landmark hit ‘Fast Car’ for triple j’s Like A Version today (October 2).

It was the first time that Vlossom, the new project from Nick Littlemore (Empire Of The Sun, PNAU) and Alister Wright (Cloud Control), have performed on the segment.

‘Fast Car’ first appeared as a single from Chapman’s 1988 self-titled debut record. Listen to Vlossom’s rendition of it below:

Wright was joined by four backing band members, including his brother, for the cover. Littlemore is currently based in the United States so did not perform, however, he helped Wright develop the rendition remotely.

“Tracy Chapman was something that always stuck with me,” Wright said following the group’s performance.

“I can remember driving around on family car trips and that was the cassette that always would go on.

“I’m just completely blown away by how amazing her song writing is and her craft and her storytelling”.

Alongside their cover, Vlossom played through ‘Catch Your Breath’, the duo’s 2019 debut single. Vlossom have released a handful of ‘Catch Your Breath’ remixes in the twelve months since the original’s release.

Earlier this year, Vlossom featured on PNAU’s single ‘Lucky’ and put out their debut EP, ‘My Friend’.

In April, Nick Littlemore told The Green Room Podcast with Neil Griffiths that a new Empire Of The Sun album is on its way.

“We’ve got some really good music. We’ll just see, but it’s a strange time,” Littlemore said.