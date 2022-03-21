Void Of Vision announce ‘Into The Dark’ 2022 Australian tour

Melbourne metalcore outfit Void Of Vision have announced they’ll be embarking on a run of headline shows around Australia this year, dubbed the ‘Into The Dark’ tour.

Announced today (March 21), the eight-stop tour will kick off on Friday May 20 in Brisbane. The band will then visit Sydney, Newcastle, Canberra, Belgrave, Melbourne and Adelaide, before wrapping up in Perth on Sunday May 29. They’ll be joined by UK rockers Holding Absence for all of the shows, as well as Sydney’s Bloom for all stops but Perth.

Tickets go on sale this Thursday (March 24) at 10am via Destroy All Lines.

Void Of Vision released their latest single ‘Dominatrix’ last month, hot on the heels of their 2021 EP ‘Chronicles I: Lust’. The EP marked the first in an ongoing series, and represented a new outlook on life for the band’s frontman Jack Bergin.

Speaking of the EP in a press statement, he said: “It just got to a stage where I didn’t want to be broken anymore, I didn’t want to be negative. It was just so off-putting for everyone around me to deal with that kind of person.

“Last year I began to realise how I was behaving in all my relationships and how little effort I was putting in, and I learned I needed to embrace accountability and responsibility. It made me truly grasp the fact that there is more to life than just myself and getting stuck in my own head and not giving a shit about anything else.”

The band also released a remix version of their 2019 album ‘Hyperdaze’ early last year, dubbed ‘Hyperdaze (Redux)’. It comprised reimaginings of tracks from the original record, featuring collaborations with Polaris, Thornhill, Ecca Vandal and more.

Void Of Vision’s 2022 ‘Into The Dark’ tour dates are:

MAY

Friday 20 – Brisbane, The Triffid

Saturday 21 – Sydney, Manning Bar

Sunday 22 – Newcastle, Newcastle Hotel

Tuesday 24 – Canberra, The Basement

Thursday 26 – Belgrave, Sooki Lounge

Friday 27 – Melbourne, Max Watts

Saturday 28 – Adelaide, Lion Arts Factory

Sunday 29 – Perth, Amplifier Bar