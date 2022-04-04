Void Of Vision announce new EP ‘Chronicles II: Heaven’, drop first single

Void Of Vision have announced the upcoming release of a new EP ‘Chronicles II: Heaven’, releasing its first single, ‘Into The Dark’.

In a press release, Void Of Vision vocalist Jack Bergin talked about the beginnings of ‘Into The Dark’ and how it sits in the upcoming EP. “It’s an extremely odd feeling to describe, hearing the first few notes of your to-be magnum opus for the first time before it’s even finished,” Bergin said.

“Creating this song, from go to woe, was one of the most rewarding moments of our band’s career and now presents as a crucial landmark in Void Of Vision’s timeline.”

None other than Architects drummer Dan Searle has served as co-writer and co-producer on ‘Into The Dark’, the track dropping alongside an official music video today (April 4). The synergy of Void Of Vision’s amplified breakdowns and psychosomatic riffs are married to grandiose monochrome imagery, regal yet ruthless.

Check it out below:

The forthcoming release of ‘Chronicles II: Heaven’ on April 29 via UNFD is a continuation of Void Of Vision’s ‘Chronicles’ saga. The first instalment, dubbed ‘Lust’, was announced last October, when they released its single ‘Vampyr’.

‘Heaven’ is notable as it features Bergin’s first-ever demonstrations of clean vocals, as well as a collaborative track with Creeper‘s Hannah Greenwood.

The band released their first new material since ‘Lust’ in February this year, delivering the track ‘Dominatrix’, which will also feature on ‘Heaven’. Find the EP’s full tracklist below.

Late last month, Void Of Vision announced a run of headline shows, dubbed the ‘Into The Dark’ tour, kicking off on Friday May 20 in Brisbane. They’ll be joined by UK rockers Holding Absence for all of the shows, as well as Sydney’s Bloom for all stops but Perth. More information on the tour can be found here.

Void Of Vision’s ‘Chronicles II: Heaven’ tracklist is:

1. ‘BERGHAIN’

2. ‘DOMINATRIX’

3. ‘INTO THE DARK’

4. ‘SAINT MISERABLE’

5. ‘ALTAR’ (feat. Hannah Greenwood)