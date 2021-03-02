Void Of Vision announce remix album ‘Hyperdaze (Redux)’

Void Of Vision have detailed their next project, a remix album entitled ‘Hyperdaze (Redux)’.

The album, announced today (March 3), is a reimagined version of the band’s 2019 record, ‘Hyperdaze’. It features collaborations with the likes of Polaris, Justice For The Damned and Thornhill, as well as remixes from Northlane and Up Late.

Having already shared their new version of ‘Decay’ with Ecca Vandal, the band have released a second single from the project today, ‘Splinter’. The track features Kadeem France, lead vocalist of English alternative metal band Loathe.

Listen to ‘Splinter’ below:

In a press statement, lead vocalist Jack Bergin expressed his pride at what he and the band’s collaborators were able to achieve in remaking ‘Hyperdaze’.

“The people I handpicked for each track not only bring their own influence on board, but also build on what was already such an emotionally heavy release,” he said.

“It’s fully shaken the album up, and spat it out somehow even more powerful than the original.”

The band are set to launch the project with two sold-out shows at the Sooki Lounge in Belgrave later this month.

They have also been enlisted to support The Amity Affliction on their upcoming national tour alongside WAAX and Nerve Damage.

‘Hyperdaze (Redux)’ is set for release on Friday March 5 via UNFD.

The tracklist for Void Of Vision’s ‘Hyperdaze (Redux)’ is:

1. Year Of The Rat (feat. Jacob Charlton from Thornhill)

2. Babylon (feat. Bobak Rafiee from Justice For The Damned)

3. If Only (feat. Lucas Woodland from Holding Absence)

4. Slave To The Name (feat. Jamie Hails from Polaris)

5. Adrenaline (Jon Deiley Remix)

6. Hole In Me (feat. Ken Koie from Crossfaith)

7. Kerosene Dream (feat. Garrett Russell from Silent Planet)

8. Decay (feat. Ecca Vandal)

9. Splinter (feat. Kadeem France from Loathe)

10. Hyperdaze (Up Late Remix)