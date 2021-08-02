Void Of Vision announce ‘The Lonely People’ headline tour

Melbourne metalcore outfit Void Of Vision will be touring across Australia next month.

Announced today (August 2), Void Of Vision’s ‘The Lonely People’ tour will see the group play a string of major city shows in Perth, Melbourne, Adelaide, Canberra, Newcastle, Sydney and Brisbane.

The rapid-fire tour will kick off on Thursday September 16 and run through to Saturday September 25. Scroll down for the full list of dates and venues.

Void Of Vision will be accompanied by Brisbane post-hardcore band Deadlights and Melbourne’s The Gloom In The Corner.

Pre-sale tickets will be available from 5pm AEST this Wednesday (August 4), with general release on sale the following day. Head here for more information.

Back in March, Void Of Vision released ‘Hyperdaze (Redux)’ – a re-release of their 2019 LP ‘Hyperdaze’. The new edition featured a range of special guests appearing across every track, including Jon Deiley (Northlane), Jamie Hails (Polaris), Jacob Charlton (Thornhill) and more.

‘Hyperdaze (Redux)’ was teased with a version of ‘Decay’ featuring Ecca Vandal. The second single pulled from the re-release was ‘Splinter’, which saw Kadeem France of English alt-metal band Loathe jump onboard.

In a press statement at the time, lead vocalist Jack Bergin had this to say of the album: “The people I handpicked for each track not only bring their own influence on board, but also build on what was already such an emotionally heavy release.

“It’s fully shaken the album up, and spat it out somehow even more powerful than the original.”

Void Of Vision’s ‘The Lonely People’ tour dates are:

SEPTEMBER

Thursday 16 – Perth, Amplifier

Friday 17 – Melbourne, The Corner Hotel

Saturday 18 – Adelaide, Lion Arts Factory

Wednesday 22 – Canberra, UC Hub

Thursday 23 – Newcastle, Cambridge Hotel

Friday 24 – Sydney, Crowbar

Saturday 25 – Brisbane, The Zoo