Void Of Vision release homemade music video for ‘Decay’

Melbourne metalcore band Void Of Vision have shared a new music video for their track ‘Decay.’

Australian collective The AV Club created the video, released today (July 9). ‘Decay’ is the fourth single from the band’s 2019 album ‘Hyperdaze’, following the release of ‘Hole In Me,’ ‘Babylon’ and ‘If Only.’

Watch it below:

Lead vocalist Jack Bergin explained in a press statement that the video was significantly different to the one originally planned.

“Before isolation hit, we had a lot in the pipeline that was completely thrown out the window, including an elaborate music video idea,” he said.

“Inspiration for this new clip came as the lease at my current rental finished up, leaving us with a blank canvas in the form of an empty house and leftover music video props.”

Bergin notes that, despite being housebound, the band were still able to create something they were proud of.

“Going in with a budget of $0 was something very different for us,” he said.

“[W]e managed to come out with a super simple yet effective isolation home movie.”

Prior to the shutdown of live music, Void Of Vision had completed a regional tour of Australia. The band served as the main support for fellow UNFD band Northlane.