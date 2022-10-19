Void Of Vision go full industrial on new single ‘HELL HELL HELL’

Void Of Vision have swiftly followed up their latest EP, ‘CHRONICLES II: HEAVEN’, with a new single titled ‘HELL HELL HELL’.

Building on the sound that the Melbourne outfit featured prominently on their EP and earlier work, the band’s latest single brings their industrial influences to the forefront.

In a statement, frontman Jack Bergin described ‘HELL HELL HELL’ as “a brand new world of Void of Vision that has definitely been hinted at or given a nod in previous work”. He continued: “This is where we truly get to showcase our own raw and explicit take on it. It’s been so insanely fulfilling to create, feeling so foreign yet strangely just as much at home within our discography alongside all our other works.”

Advertisement

‘HELL HELL HELL’ arrived alongside an intense, characteristically cinematic video directed by The AV Club. Watch that below:

“To let this creativity flow so effortlessly and be able to share this with the confidence we would alongside any other piece of work we share is truly a full circle moment for us,” Bergin continued.

“Feeling as if we’ve been working to bury old material and leave it in the past and adding a whole new style for us into the mix at this stage has been almost therapeutic, challenging ourselves and pushing each other to new levels is now the norm for Void of Vision and exactly where you’ll find the best material from Void of Vision”.

Void Of Vision’s most recent studio album, ‘Hyperdaze’, arrived in 2019. Since then they’ve released two EPs (‘CHRONICLES I: LUST’ in 2021 and ‘CHRONICLES II: HEAVEN’ in April) along with a ‘Hyperdaze’ remix album in 2021.

Next month, the band will kick off a tour in support of ‘HELL HELL HELL’, playing regional shows in Tasmania, Victoria, New South Wales and Queensland as well as an appearance at the Froth And Fury Festival in Adelaide. They’ll be joined on that run by Diamond Construct and The Beautiful Monument. Tickets are on sale now.

Void Of Vision’s 2023 tour dates are:

Advertisement

NOVEMBER

Friday 11 – Hobart, Altar

Saturday 12 – Launceston, Royal Oak Hotel

Wednesday 16 – Ringwood, Baby

Thursday 17 – Geelong, Barwon Club

Friday 18 – Frankston, Pelly Bar

Saturday 19 – Adelaide, Froth And Fury Festival

Thursday 24 – Albury, Beer Deluxe

Friday 25 – Wollongong, La La La’s

Saturday 26 – Central Coast, Ocean View Beach Club

DECEMBER

Friday 2 – Burleigh Heads, Mo’s Desert Clubhouse

Saturday 3 – Caloundra, Kings Beach Tavern