Void Of Vision release surprise EP ‘Chronicles III: Underworld’

Void Of Vision have released the third instalment of their ‘Chronicles’ EP series, ‘Chronicles III: Underworld’, sharing it today (November 11) as a surprise release.

A preview of the EP came last month when the genre-bending Melbourne band released ‘Hell Hell Hell’, a driving industrial track inspired by the likes of Pendulum and The Prodigy. The full EP sports a further two songs, with the next single from it being ‘ASMR’.

In a press release, frontman Jack Bergin explained that ‘ASMR’ – another smoky tune heavily inspired by deep-house and techno – was the first song Void Of Vision wrote for the ‘Chronicles’ series. “I’m fairly sure the vocal demo was the first thing I tracked on my laptop for this whole project,” he said.

On how the track evolved over two years, Bergin continued: “The simplicity of ‘ASMR’ never once changed from there. We wanted to keep it extremely stripped back and open and build to a big finish.

“Yet in the final moments with the track in the studio, we decided to change up the finale completely, going against what was initially a much more ‘traditional’ VOV sounding finish, and opting to challenge ourselves to really bring it home and cement this new experimental sound of ours.

“We took influences from a large culmination of favourites from the past few years including The Presets, Channel Tres and Nine Inch Nails and put it all together in a big, fucked-up blender.”

Have a listen to the full ‘Chronicles III: Underworld’ EP below:

Void Of Vision started their ‘Chronicles’ series with the first chapter, ‘Lust’, in October of 2021, followed by ‘Heaven’ in April of this year. Combined, the records form an album of 12 songs; it formally follows up on the band’s second album, 2019’s ‘Hyperdaze’, for which they released a remix album early in 2021.

The release of ‘Underworld’ coincides with Void Of Vision’s regional ‘Hell Hell Hell’ tour, which begins tonight (November 11) in Hobart. Joined by Diamond Construct and The Beautiful Monument, the trek will take in a total of 11 shows between now and Saturday December 3 (when it wraps up in Caloundra). Full details on all the shows can be found here.

Next year, Void Of Vision will perform at all three dates of the inaugural Knotfest Australia. There, they’ll perform alongside bands like Slipknot, Megadeth, Parkway Drive, Trivium, Northlane, In Flames, Knocked Loose and The Story So Far.

Speaking to NME about the festival, Bergin said: “It’s a different style of festival, and I think that’s what’s important about it. I’ve seen what it looks like overseas, and it’s all about the immersive experience and the visuals that suck you into that world.

“You see it in all the other music genres – like Splendour In The Grass and all those New Year’s festivals – but having that kind of experience in our world, it feels super special, and I think people will really appreciate the effort that goes into Knotfest down here.”