Void Of Vision toy with drum ’n’ bass vibes on thrashing new single ‘Dominatrix’

Void Of Vision are continuing their streak of new releases, today dropping an intense new single titled ‘Dominatrix’.

Building on the electronic influence of their last few releases, ‘Dominatrix’ sees the Melbourne band explore elements of fast and chaotic bass music, fusing their established metalcore style with buzzing synths, chopped-up vocal clips and driving breakbeats. Tying it together are the pummelling, down-tuned guitars and Jack Bergin’s raw and authoritative vocal runs, making it an effortless fit in the Void Of Vision catalogue.

The track arrives alongside a fittingly experimental video – directed by The AV Club and co-produced by Bergin – in which the frontman echoes the track’s dark and stormy themes from within a dim, scuzzy looking nightclub. Take a look at the clip below:

Advertisement

In a press release, Bergin described ‘Dominatrix’ as Void Of Vision’s “most adventurous attempt at a piece of work yet”. He continued: “I have never written, or attempted to pen a ‘love song’ before but this one just came extremely easily to me. The lyricism of ‘Dominatrix’, while quite foreign within a Void Of Vision song, is really complimented here by the track’s pace, flaunting a certain urgency, a longing for excitement and stimulation.”

Touching on the track’s accompanying video, Bergin said: “The pre-production title for this track was funnily enough ‘niteclub’ so I think that the music video idea was always planted in my brain from the get go. Despite several obstacles hindering shoot day, including myself only leaving hospital the night before and a fire engine call out within the first 30 seconds of shooting, it all came out exactly how we envisioned which we were so happy with.

The frontman added that he “really dialled in on the producer role for this video”, which gave him “a LOT more confidence to take the idea of that role even further in the future”. As for its experimental concept, Bergin said: “I really hope it puts people in the mindset we were in while creating this, and pushes forward a side of Void Of Vision that people haven’t particularly been introduced to properly yet.

“There’s a lot more where this came from that definitely pushes the envelope of the idea of VOV as a collective.”

Advertisement

‘Dominatrix’ comes hot off the heels of the ‘Chronicles I: Lust’ EP, which Void Of Vision released last October via UNFD. Flanked by the single ‘Vampyr’, that release was teased to be the first in a series spanning multiple records. It’s unconfirmed whether ‘Dominatrix’ will appear on the as-yet-unannounced ‘Chronicles II’, though it’s implied in today’s (February 22) press release that Void Of Vision have more new material to share this year.