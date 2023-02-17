Void Of Vision unveil full-album edition of ‘Chronicles’ with super-rare vinyl

Void Of Vision have turned their recent ‘Chronicles’ EP trilogy into a cohesive full-length album, unveiling it alongside the release of an ultra-rare vinyl edition.

The 12-song project – collectively forming the follow-up to the band’s second album, 2019’s ‘Hyperdaze’ (as well as 2021’s ‘Hyperdaze (Redux)’ project – was initially split into three themed EPs: ‘Lust’ in October of 2021, then ‘Heaven’ last April and finally ‘Underworld’ in November. Among the singles included on them are ‘Vampyr’, ‘Dominatrix’, ‘Into The Dark’ and ‘Hell Hell Hell’.

As an album, the band have altered the tracklisting of ‘Chronicles’ to better flow as a cohesive body of work. That’s also been pressed on a limited 12-inch vinyl by UNFD, with copies going live this morning. Included in the drop is a version with alternate artwork, designed by Stray From The Path drummer Craig Reynolds, which came about after Void Of Vision frontman Jack Bergin appeared on his podcast The Downbeat.

In a press statement, Bergin said: “We’re so happy to finally unveil this INSANE vinyl variant and reveal the unreal beast that is CHRONIC(les) to the world, the perfect way to see out our ‘Chronicles’ era. We’re stoked you can all finally experience the full release on streaming services in it’s intended order…”

The extremely rare LP – limited to just 100 copies in Australia, all of which sold out within minutes – retitles the album to ‘CHRONIC(les)’ and shows a monster (made entirely of marijuana) gruesomely disembowel an Australian man, a kangaroo, a koala and a crocodile.

Have a look at the alternate cover arts and full tracklisting for the ‘Chronicles’ album below, then find pre-orders for the standard vinyl record here.

1. ‘Ohne Sicht’

2. ‘Gothika’

3. ‘Into The Dark’

4. ‘Berghain’

5. ‘Dominatrix’

6. ‘ASMR’

7. ‘The Lonely People’

8. ‘Vampyr’

9. ‘Hell Hell Hell’

10. ‘Saint Miserable’

11. ‘Altar’ (featuring Hannah Greenwood)

12. ‘Neue Sicht’

Void Of Vision will perform a one-off headline show in Melbourne next Saturday (February 25), where they’ll perform ‘Chronicles’ in its entirety (find tickets here). From there, they’ll support Polaris (alongside Pridelands) on their 10-year anniversary tour, then share stages with Slipknot, Megadeth, Parkway Drive and more on the inaugural Knotfest Australia run.

Speaking to NME about that latter stint, Bergin said: It’s a different style of festival, and I think that’s what’s important about it. I’ve seen what it looks like overseas, and it’s all about the immersive experience and the visuals that suck you into that world. You see it in all the other music genres – like Splendour In The Grass and all those New Year’s festivals – but having that kind of experience in our world, it feels super special…”