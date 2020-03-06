VOIID release grungy, unapologetic new single, ‘Sour’

Brisbane-based punk outfit VOIID have returned today (March 6) with the release of new single ‘Sour’.

The song is taken from their upcoming EP which is dropping in June. It was accompanied by a video clip filmed and edited by Jack Cassidy.

In the clip, the band perform in front of a banner with lyrics from ‘Sour’: “You took off her clothes / And she didn’t say yes / But she didn’t say no / You turned her sour”. Watch the video below.

“Our newest release touches on the hard-hitting subjects such as dealing with sexual assault/abuse, being looked down on for your appearance and dealing with deteriorating relationships,” VOIID drummer Jasmine Cannon said of the song in a press statement.

Cannon also said that the band aren’t “going to hide our lyrics or experiences just so the mainstream can turn a blind eye”.

“We didn’t write ‘Sour’ so that it could be easily digested, we wrote it to begin a conversation that is being ignored in the world right now,” guitarist Kate McGuire said in a recent interview with Blunt Mag.

“We feel like with our past releases it has been super easy for people to not take us seriously, and this song is our response. We’ve had fun with our material in the past, but now we have something to say and we want people to hear it for what it is.”

The release of ‘Sour’ follows a big 2019 for the band, who released two singles, ‘HELL’ and ‘Vile’, and toured with the likes of DZ Deathrays and Polish Club.