Solange, Sampa the Great and more announced for Volume, new arts festival by Art Gallery of NSW

The Art Gallery of New South Wales has announced Volume, a new festival in Sydney which will be headlined by Solange and also feature the likes of Sampa the Great, Mount Eerie and Sonya Holowell.

The music, film and performance festival will take place in the spring, taking place from September 22 to October 8 in a variety of spaces in the Art Gallery’s new North and original South buildings overlooking the Sydney Harbour.

The ticketed music program, announced today (June 20), includes 27 local and international artists. Besides the above acts, also performing are Black Belt Eagle Scout, Jeff Parker, Kim Moyes of The Presets, Mourning (a) BLKstar, Naretha Williams and many more. See the full line-up below.

The full music, performance and film program will be announced in August. A ticket pre-sale begins Tuesday July 18 at 10am, and general sales kick off the following day. Tickets are priced between $55 and $199. Sign up for pre-sale info here.

Every night from Tuesday to Sunday during Volume, the Art Gallery’s new SANAA-designed North Building will transform into two performance spaces: the Tank, a former WWII oil tank that is in the deepest layer of the building and boasts a 25-second reverb, and the 13m-high Atrium and sculpture gallery spaces on lower level 2. The festival will feature a live music series each weekend exploring the acoustics of the Tank.

The music program was curated by the Art Gallery’s and Australia’s first music and community curator, Jonathan Wilson. The Art Gallery has commissioned seven new music recordings by Dean Hurley, KMRU, Lea Bertucci, Loraine James, Megan Alice Clune, R. Rebeiro and salllvage, which will receive their world premiere at Volume.

The ticketed music program will include the performance series Play the Room, an experiential live music performance series that features solo, duo and group performances; and Playback, which features local and international contemporary composers creating new scores to be played and experienced during Volume.

The music program of Volume by the Art Gallery NSW is:

