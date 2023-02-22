Voyager announced to represent Australia in 2023 Eurovision Song Contest

After just narrowly missing out at the chance last year, Voyager have today (February 22) been announced as the official representatives for Australia at the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest.

The Perth-based prog-metallers came second in last year’s Australia Decides contest – a televised “battle of the bands” style show that determined Australia’s official Eurovision entrant – losing out to Sheldon Riley by just three votes. The song they contended with, ‘Dreamer’, was ultimately popular among those that tuned in, going on to peak at Number Six on the Australian Independent Singles chart.

Australia Decides, however, did not return for 2023. Instead, Voyager were directly tapped by the Special Broadcasting Service (SBS) – who have broadcast Eurovision in Australia for the last 40 years – to represent Australia at the upcoming Song Contest. They’ll be competing for the top prize with ‘Promise’, which which shifts from club-ready dance music to blistering, riff-heavy pop-rock.

Advertisement

In a press release, it’s described by Blink TV’s Paul Clark as “an epic, cinematic track that will take listeners on an anthemic rock voyage all the way to the Eurovision stage”. Have a listen to the song below via its Joseph Varley-directed music video:

In a press release, Voyager frontman Danny Estrin expressed his excitement at the band’s second chance at the contest. “As a long-time Eurovision fan, this is the pinnacle – Voyager gets to play the greatest show on earth,” he said. “Our song ‘Promise’ is made for the Eurovision stage and collectively we feel it’s one of our best yet.

“We filmed the music video in both the city of Perth and beautiful parts of Western Australia to showcase the majestic beauty of our home state. Eurovisionation, we are coming!”

The excitement was shared by SBS’ Head of Entertainment, Emily Griggs, who said in a statement of her own: “Voyager bring together my love for the ‘80s and catchy lyrics that you can’t stop singing. I can’t wait to see Eurovision fans the world over embrace them as much as Aussie crowds have.”

She went on to vouch for the band’s excitement towards Eurovision, saying they “have been determined to get centre stage for the biggest song contest in the world” and assuring viewers that “they will bring that grit with them along with a whole lot of fun”.

Advertisement

At last year’s Eurovision, Riley made it through to the Grand Final, ultimately finishing in 15th place with Ukrainian group Kalush scoring the top prize. Though the annual contest is typically held in the country that won its previous iteration, this year’s will not be hosted by Ukraine due to its ongoing conflict with Russia. It was confirmed last October that Liverpool would host the official suite of events instead, with the first round of visuals revealed last month.

Australia will also have a broader presence at this year’s Eurovision, with Sydney-based Greek artist Andrew Lambrou locked in to represent Cyprus.