Voyager release ‘Dreamer’, their contender for ‘Eurovision – Australia Decides 2022’

Perth prog-rock outfit Voyager have released an electrifying new single, ‘Dreamer’, serving as their entry for this year’s Eurovision – Australia Decides.

In late 2021, the Perth prog-rock outfit announced their intentions to compete for the honour of being Australia’s choice for the Eurovision Song Contest and today (January 21), they’ve released their contender.

‘Dreamer’ oozes Nordic metal influences, though it also runs with a heavy ’80s pop vibe. Voyager’s trademark prog-metal elements are still present as the band perform in their official music video before a pulsating light show, rocking out to a psychedelic beat.

Advertisement

Check it out below:

In a press release, Voyager vocalist and keytarist Danny Estrin said of ‘Dreamer’: “As humans, we tend to look to the stars and glorify what could be. Simply, ‘Dreamer’ is about looking at the here, the now and valuing what we have around us.

“Especially over the last two years, hopes and dreams vs the tiny locked down bubble we live in has been a constant push and pull… It’s good to be a dreamer, but the grass isn’t necessarily always greener.

“We’re bringing this track to Eurovision – Australia Decides as our official entry and we can’t wait to finally be on stage again!”

Voyager will perform ‘Dreamer’ at the live Eurovision – Australia Decides event final on Saturday, February 26, on the Gold Coast, set to be aired via SBS and SBS On Demand. Tickets for the event are available here.

Advertisement

As well as the single, to mark the occasion Voyager have released a limited edition ‘Dreamer’ t-shirt with artwork by Brian Mercer and Ash Doodkorte.

This year’s Eurovision Song Contest will take place in Turin, Italy, after their winning entry, ‘Zitti E Buoni’, performed by Måneskin, took out the competition last year.

Metal looks to have a heavy presence in 2022’s Eurovision, with alt-metal outfit The Rasmus – most famous for their 2003 song ‘In The Shadows’ – hoping to represent their home country of Finland with their entry ‘Jezebel’. Elsewhere, German metalcore band Eskimo Callboy have applied to be their country’s entry.

In other genres, Eurovision alumni ABBA – who won the annual competition with ‘Waterloo’ in 1974 – have suggested they would be open to writing a UK Eurovision Song contest entry for Dua Lipa.

Montaigne represented Australia in last year’s competition, giving a remote performance of ‘Technicolour’ as part of the contest’s semi-final.

It was the second time the artist had missed out on travelling overseas for Eurovision, missing out on performing her original entry, ‘Don’t Break Me’, when organisers cancelled Eurovision at the onset of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020.