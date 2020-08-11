WA government unveils $76million arts “recovery package”

The Western Australian state government has revealed a new $76million “recovery package” for their struggling arts sector due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Notable divisions from the package include a $30million redevelopment of the iconic Perth Concert Hall, a $15million upgrade to His Majesty’s Theatre, $15million towards the “Getting the Show Back on the Road” shared risk package and $2million to commence planning of an Aboriginal cultural centre.

The aforementioned works are set to create over 400 new jobs. Find the full breakdown of the package here.

Per a press release, WA Culture and Arts Minister David Templeman said he had “consulted with the creative, committed and hardworking individuals of the sector and heard first-hand about the complex problems each artform is facing”.

“Now, more than ever, Australians recognise the role and immense value of culture and the arts in our communities, to bring joy, unify and build bridges between people,” Templeman said in a statement.

“The State Government is providing a much-needed boost to the culture and arts sector as part of the WA Recovery Plan and we’ll continue to develop appropriate responses into the future. These new initiatives come on top of the $1 million for the Regional Arts Resilience Grants Program, which will support the ongoing creative and cultural activity in the regions. These grants, which were announced in July, will provide up to $15,000 for creative development, community engagement and capacity-building projects.”

WA Treasurer Ben Wyatt echoed the sentiment, adding that “culture and the arts activities are central to the social, cultural and economic growth of the state”.

“These initiatives from the WA Recovery Plan provide reassurance to artists, arts groups and organisations that the State Government is doing all it can to revive not just the Perth Concert Hall but the entire sector,” Wyatt said.

“I am particularly pleased to announce the commencement of planning for an Aboriginal Cultural Centre. This helps meets the government commitment to the creation of jobs and a vibrant and diverse arts ecology which underpins an active, engaged and liveable community.”