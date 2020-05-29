WA music venues can open with 300 person capacity next week

Western Australia has made the announcement that large venues will be able to open their doors next week with a limit of 300 people.

The changes were revealed today (May 29) as part of WA Premier Mark McGowan’s Phase 3 in easing COVID-19 restrictions. The limit on non-work gatherings has been raised to 100 people. However, large “indoor and/or outdoor venues with multiple, divided spaces may have up to 300 people, with up to 100 people in each space”.

Venues will also begin to be allowed to serve alcohol without a meal.

We've just announced the details of Phase 3 of our roadmap for the easing of restrictions, with significant changes coming into effect on Saturday 6 June. pic.twitter.com/Khz3PhZ6Cy — Mark McGowan (@MarkMcGowanMP) May 29, 2020

Phase 3 will go into effect from Saturday June 6. The new WA rules are the most significant step towards the return of live music in Australia announced to date. At the time of writing, no major WA venue has made any announcement regarding the new rules.

The picture around the rest of Australia remains less clear. Victoria will allow concert venues to open “with up to 50 seated patrons per space” from 11.59pm on 21 June. The Athenaeum Theatre is the first venue in the state to announce they will take advantage of the new rules, welcoming small live studio audiences as part of the Melbourne Digital Concert Hall initiative.

NSW has made no announcements regarding live music venues. Labor Shadow Minister for Music and the Night Time Economy, John Graham, released a statement yesterday demanding the NSW government provides a return date for music venues.

“We know reopening live music venues will boost community morale and wellbeing. Crucially it also means jobs,” commented Graham.

“Importantly, any reopening must be based on health advice. It still should be possible to provide a date and a detailed plan for reopening.”