WA premier Mark McGowan requests Spacey Jane during triple j’s Requestival

Western Australia premier Mark McGowan requested triple j play a song by Fremantle band Spacey Jane earlier this week, giving a shout-out to the band alongside it.

McGowan’s request came during the station’s Requestival week, during which the station only plays songs suggested by listeners. Speaking to triple j host Declan Byrne on Tuesday (September 27), McGowan asked the station to play ‘Feeding The Family’, the breakout single from Spacey Jane’s debut 2017 EP ‘No Way to Treat an Animal’, a request the host obliged.

“It’s my great pleasure to introduce Spacey Jane with ‘Feeding The Family’”, McGowan’s message read, “It’s great to see [triple j promote WA bands and performers to a national audience”. The premier later alluded that the band forms part of his home state’s broader music scene, writing that “there’s some great talent coming out of the West, some names you’d be familiar with, others I’m sure you’ll start hearing a lot more of soon.”

Responding on behalf of Spacey Jane, drummer and band manager Kieran Lama said McGowan’s shoutout was “bloody wholesome as hell”, adding that his fellow bandmates “loved it.” Lama concluded his message by saying that McGowan is a “very recognisable voice around these parts.”

It’s not the first time the Labor MP has sung praises for the band. In 2020, McGowan voted for Spacey Jane’s ‘Sunlight’ track ‘Good For You’ in the triple j Hottest 100 countdown, joining a shortlist which also included fellow WA artists Stella Donnelly and Methyl Ethel, among others.

McGowan’s Spacey Jane shoutout is the latest show of enthusiasm for Australian music by a politician. In August, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese attended a Gang Of Youths gig at Sydney’s Enmore Theatre, where he was seen downing a bottle of beer to crowd approval. Earlier in June, Albanese swapped vinyl with Jacinda Ardern, gifting the New Zealand Prime Minister a slew of records by Midnight Oil, Spiderbait and Powderfinger.