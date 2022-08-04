WAAX announce 22-date national tour in support of ‘At Least I’m Free’

WAAX have announced a national tour in support of their forthcoming second album, ‘At Least I’m Free’, taking the new set of tunes to a stonking 22 cities and towns later this year.

The run will cover a mix of capital cities and regional hotspots, beginning with a Canberra show on Thursday October 6. They’ll head to Sydney and Wollongong next, before heading over to Tasmania for shows in Devonport, Launceston and Hobart. From there, WAXX will head back to NSW for gigs in Byron Bay and Coffs Harbour, leading into a stint on home soil with Gold Coast, Brisbane and Sunshine Coast performances.

South Australia’s only show will take place in Adelaide on Thursday November 10, while WA gets two – one in Fremantle and the other in Bunbury – before WAAX and their special guests (who are yet to be announced) head back to NSW for a final pair of dates in Newcastle and Erina. They’ll chase that up with another run of Queensland shows, playing in Mackay, Townsville and Cairns, and then cap off the tour in Victoria with shows in Ballarat, Melbourne and Torquay.

“We cannot wait to see everyone out on the road,” frontwoman Marie ‘Maz’ DeVita said in a press release. “It’s going to be so special. We didn’t get a chance to tour our last album [2019’s ‘Big Grief’] so this one will make up for lost time! It will be a super exciting immersive world for our community to party in.”

Tickets for all shows of the run are on sale now – find them here.

‘At Least I’m Free’ will be out next Friday (August 12) via Dew Process, and has been previewed with four singles thus far: ‘Most Hated Girl’, ‘Dangerous’ and ‘Help Me Hell’, and ‘Read Receipts’. NME featured the album in its roundup of the best Australian releases arriving in August, writing that “by throwing caution to the wind on LP2, [WAAX have] created something that will truly stun their fans, but also have them hitting replay for hours on end”.

The write-up continued: “There are glimmers of melodic indie-rock on ‘Read Receipts’ and ‘Same Bitch’, summery pop on ‘No Doz’ and colourful synth-work on ‘A Man Like Me’, while ‘Dangerous’ nods to ‘90s piano-pop and ‘Jeff On The Streets’ allows the band’s two guitarists to unleash their freaky sides.”

WAAX’s ‘At Least I’m Free’ tour dates are:

OCTOBER

Thursday 6 – Canberra, Kambri

Friday 7 – Sydney, Metro Theatre

Saturday 8 – Wollongong, Unibar

Thursday 13 – Devonport, Pub Rock Diner

Friday 14 – Launceston, Royal Oak

Saturday 15 – Hobart, Altar

Thursday 20 – Byron Bay, The Northern

Friday 21 – Coffs Harbour, Hoey Moey

Saturday 22 – Gold Coast, Burleigh Bazaar

NOVEMBER

Friday 4 – Brisbane, The Tivoli

Saturday 5 – Sunshine Coast, Eleven

Thursday 10 – Adelaide, Lion Arts Factory

Friday 11 – Fremantle, Freo Social

Saturday 12 – Bunbury, Prince Of Wales

Friday 18 – Newcastle, The Cambridge

Saturday 19 – Erina, Sunken Monkey

Friday 25 – Mackay, Seabreeze Hotel

Saturday 26 – Townsville, The Warehouse

Sunday 27 – Cairns, Edgehill Tavern

DECEMBER

Thursday 1 – Ballarat, Volta

Friday 2 – Melbourne, 170 Russell

Saturday 3 – Torquay, Torquay Hotel