WAAX announce hiatus, to play farewell show this June

WAAX have announced that they are going on hiatus.

Today (April 24), the band took to social media to announce the hiatus, also announcing a farewell show in the process. Frontwoman Marie “Maz” DeVita wrote on Instagram: “This is the most fucked up thing I’ve ever had to write because I never thought it possible: WAAX as you know it is going on hiatus. As a gift to our amazing community we would like to share a parting gift.”

DeVita continued: “Thank you from the bottom of our hearts to every single human who ever came to a show, bought a record, wore a T-shirt or got a tat. We will be saying farewell at the Triffid 9th of June.”

She added via a press statement: “This project WAAX has always belonged to you first and foremost. Ten years is a long ass time, enough years to experience the best and weather the worst… All I ever wanted was to play gigs and make records – who knew shit could get so complicated. To those who have supported us through the rollercoaster we give you this parting gift as an offering of thanks and love. I love you all more than you know, for real, you’re the reason we did any of this and kept hanging on. I will be back one day stronger than ever. x”

Tickets to WAAX’s ‘The Parting Gift’ show are now on sale for $50.39 and can be purchased here. The show will feature “special guests”, who have yet to be announced.

The announcement of WAAX’s hiatus comes after they cancelled 13 shows on their national tour last November over “deeply personal” reasons. The band wrote at the time that they would announce 2023 show dates after taking “a much needed break”.

WAAX most recently released their sophomore studio album ‘At Least I’m Free’ in August last year. The record was led by four singles: ‘Most Hated Girl’, ‘Read Receipts’, ‘Dangerous’ and ‘Help Me Hell’.