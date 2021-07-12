WAAX announce hometown show as part of Brisbane Festival

Queensland punk outfit WAAX have today announced a huge hometown show, as part of Brisbane Festival.

They’ll be taking over The Tivoli in the heart of Fortitude Valley on Saturday 25 September, with special guests still yet to be announced.

Tickets are currently available for pre-sale via the band’s fan club Facebook group, aptly titled ‘Mazda_666_Official‘ after front woman Maz DeVita. General release will be opened up to the public this Wednesday (July 14).

Advertisement

WAAX are joining the 2021 Brisbane Festival lineup, alongside previously announced acts Kate Miller-Heidke, Marlon Williams, Jarryd James, Client Liaison and more. The festival is set to run from September 3-25, with the full program being released this week on July 14.

Excited to announce we’re playing the Tivoli as part of Brisbane Festival on 25th September. Fan club pre-sale tickets… Posted by WAAX on Sunday, July 11, 2021

Earlier this month, WAAX were announced on another local lineup, this time for Caloundra Music Festival. The band will be playing on the Sunshine Coast in early October, with the festival also set to feature Ball Park Music, Thelma Plum, Baker Boy, Jaguar Jones and Teenage Joans.

Last month saw the inaugural Brisbane Winter Sessions festival announced, which is set to feature over 100 artists performing across 16 local venues in August.

The events are comprised of a mix of free and paid gigs, taking place across Brisbane suburbs, the CBD and Fortitude Valley. Miiesha, Moaning Lisa, Nina Las Vegas, West Thebarton and Thy Art Is Murder make up a selection of artists who will be performing. Read the full Winter Sessions lineup here.