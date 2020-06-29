WAAX announce live return to celebrate The Foundry’s fifth birthday

WAAX will play their first live shows in over six months this July, performing two sets at Brisbane venue The Foundry.

The shows, announced today (June 29), are to celebrate the Fortitude Valley venue’s fifth anniversary. The band will play two sets on the same night, with doors at 6pm and 10pm respectively. Brisbane band Spitwash will support the band at both performances.

The first half of 2020 was originally going to be one of WAAX’s busiest. Shortly after announcing their national tour in support of their debut album ‘Big Grief,’ the band were announced as part of the 2020 Groovin The Moo festival line-up. The band postponed the former to October and November, while the latter was cancelled entirely.

As a result, WAAX have not performed with an audience since January’s Out Of Bounds festival. The set took place at the Campbelltown Arts Centre, alongside Mallrat and The Rubens.

In the interim, the band have performed online shows as part of both Isol-Aid and the Out Of The Airlock webseries.

The band also released a new seven-inch, which featured a cover of Julia Jacklin’s track ‘Pool Party.’

The ‘Big Grief’ national tour will begin its rescheduled dates this October. Brisbane bands Bugs and Semantics will support across the run.