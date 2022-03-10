WAAX announce national tour kicking off in April

WAAX have announced a national tour – their first in two years – with the Brisbane band set to play 11 dates across the country from next month.

The run will kick off at the Corner Hotel in Melbourne on April 14, continuing along to Ballarat, Geelong, Brisbane, Byron Bay, Hobart, Adelaide, Sydney, Canberra and the Sunshine Coast, before wrapping up with a Gold Coast show on May 28.

Tickets will go on sale tomorrow (March 11) at 9am. There’s a pre-sale currently running for members of the band’s fan club, which you can join here. The band are also set to perform in Newcastle this Saturday (March 12) as part of This That festival, having played the inaugural Sandstone Point leg over the weekend.

Earlier this month, WAAX confirmed that they had finished recording their next album and had received masters. When it arrives, it’ll follow up the band’s debut LP ‘Big Grief’, which arrived back in 2019.

They shared a string of covers in 2020, kicking off with a rendition of Julia Jacklin‘s ‘Pool Party’ in April, and performing Basement Jaxx‘s ‘Good Luck’ on triple j’s Like A Version segment in October.

In December of that year, they linked up with fellow Brisbanites DZ Deathrays to cover each other’s songs, WAAX taking on ‘Fired Up’ and DZ sharing a rendition of ‘F U’. A month earlier, they shared a collaboration with Illy titled ‘Cheap Seats’.

Last year, the band released their first new original music since ‘Big Grief’ arrived, sharing the single ‘Most Hated Girl’.

WAAX’s Australian tour dates are:

APRIL

Thursday 14 – Melbourne, Corner Hotel

Friday 15 – Ballarat, Volta

Saturday 16 – Geelong, Geelong Hotel

Friday 29 – Brisbane, The Brightside

Saturday 30 – Byron Bay, The Northern

MAY

Friday 6 – Hobart, Uni Bar

Saturday 7 – Adelaide, Jive

Friday 13 – Sydney, Crowbar

Saturday 14 – Canberra, The Basement

Friday 27 – Sunshine Coast, Eleven Dive Bar

Saturday 28 – Gold Coast, Miami Marketta