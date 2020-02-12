News Music News

WAAX announce ‘Big Grief’ 2020 national tour

The 'Big Grief' tour kicks off in late March

David James Young
WAAX announce 'Big Grief' national tour
WAAX, CREDIT: Thrills Co.

Brisbane band WAAX have today announced an extensive national run around Australia, their first since August last year.

Having just been announced as a part of the 2020 Groovin The Moo festival, the Queensland natives will tour the rest of the country as a precursor to their appearances.

The tour is in support of WAAX’s debut album, ‘Big Grief’, which was released in August of 2019. It debuted at number 11 on the ARIA Albums chart, and also scored rotation as triple j’s Feature Album the week of its release.

Advertisement

Watch the video for ‘FU’ below:

The ‘Big Grief’ tour will also mark the biggest headlining shows of the band’s career, including the Metro Theatre in Sydney, the Croxton Bandroom in Melbourne and The Tivoli in the band’s hometown of Brisbane.

Joining the band for these dates will be fellow Brisbane band Bugs, who released their second studio album ‘Self Help’ in 2019.

Tickets for the tour will go on sale on Monday February 17.

WAAX’s ‘Big Grief’ Australian tour dates are:

Fremantle, Rock Rover (March 28)
Fremantle, Mojo’s Bar (29)
Sydney, Metro Theatre (April 3)
Dee Why, Northern Beaches PCYC (4)
Chelsea Heights, Chelsea Heights Hotel (9)
Geelong, Barwon Club (10)
Melbourne, Croxton Bandroom (11)
Maroochydore, Solbar (16)
Brisbane, The Tivoli (17)
Kingscliff, Beach Hotel (18)
Hobart, UniBar (May 1)
Byron Bay, The Northern (7)

Advertisement

Also appearing at Groovin The Moo 2020

Advertisement
Advertisement
The Big Read

Stella Donnelly: “You have to stand up for people that don’t have a voice”

Rhian Daly -
The punk poet on climate change, inequality in Australia and telling off racists in bookshops
Read more
Awards 2020

See the full list of NME Awards 2020 nominees

NME -
See which artists, albums and songs are up for gongs this year
Read more
Awards 2020

Cast your vote for the NME Awards 2020 now

NME -
Vote for your top choices at the NME Awards 2020 now
Read more
Advertisement

Read Next

Stella Donnelly: “You have to stand up for people that don’t have a voice”

The punk poet on climate change, inequality in Australia and telling off racists in bookshops
The Big Read Rhian Daly -
Read more

See the full list of NME Awards 2020 nominees

See which artists, albums and songs are up for gongs this year
Awards 2020 NME -
Read more

Cast your vote for the NME Awards 2020 now

Vote for your top choices at the NME Awards 2020 now
Awards 2020 NME -
Read more

The 1975 confirmed for closing performance at the NME Awards 2020

It's gonna get loud.
Music News Andrew Trendell -
Read more

See the full list of Aussie NME Awards 2020 winners

See which Australian artists, albums and songs bagged gongs this year
Awards 2020 NME -
Read more
NME Logo

The world’s defining voice in music and pop culture since 1952.

Join Our Mailing List

Sign Up Now >

© 2020 NME is a member of the media division of BandLab Technologies.