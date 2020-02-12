WAAX announce ‘Big Grief’ 2020 national tour

Brisbane band WAAX have today announced an extensive national run around Australia, their first since August last year.

Having just been announced as a part of the 2020 Groovin The Moo festival, the Queensland natives will tour the rest of the country as a precursor to their appearances.

The tour is in support of WAAX’s debut album, ‘Big Grief’, which was released in August of 2019. It debuted at number 11 on the ARIA Albums chart, and also scored rotation as triple j’s Feature Album the week of its release.

The ‘Big Grief’ tour will also mark the biggest headlining shows of the band’s career, including the Metro Theatre in Sydney, the Croxton Bandroom in Melbourne and The Tivoli in the band’s hometown of Brisbane.

Joining the band for these dates will be fellow Brisbane band Bugs, who released their second studio album ‘Self Help’ in 2019.

Tickets for the tour will go on sale on Monday February 17.

WAAX’s ‘Big Grief’ Australian tour dates are:

Fremantle, Rock Rover (March 28)

Fremantle, Mojo’s Bar (29)

Sydney, Metro Theatre (April 3)

Dee Why, Northern Beaches PCYC (4)

Chelsea Heights, Chelsea Heights Hotel (9)

Geelong, Barwon Club (10)

Melbourne, Croxton Bandroom (11)

Maroochydore, Solbar (16)

Brisbane, The Tivoli (17)

Kingscliff, Beach Hotel (18)

Hobart, UniBar (May 1)

Byron Bay, The Northern (7)

