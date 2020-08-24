WAAX celebrate one year of ‘Big Grief’, perform ‘FU’ and ‘I Am’

Brisbane punks WAAX have last night (August 23) celebrated one year since the release of their debut album ‘Big Grief’. The band hosted a birthday party on Instagram Live, where they answered a series of fan questions before performing two cuts off the album: ‘FU’ and ‘I Am’.

Watch the stream below:

Advertisement

During the Q&A section, the band spoke about their favourite albums of the year so far (Fontaine D.C.’s ‘A Hero’s Death’, Phoebe Bridgers’ ‘Punisher’ and Mac Miller’s posthumous collection ‘Circles’) and who they would want to share a stage with (Sonic Youth, IDLES, Powderfinger, Parquet Courts and Celine Dion).

Vocalist Maz DeVita also opened up in response to a question asking whether people relating to ‘Big Grief’ so intensely changed the way she thinks about her feelings now.

“Well, I feel a lot less alone. I feel like… the fact there’s a lot of people out there who relate to the lyrics and get into the songs, like, it’s really nice and comforting to know there’s people out there who go through or feel the same things, so I feel a lot more warm about it.”

WAAX then proceeded to play a few cuts off ‘Big Grief’, including ‘I Am’ and lead single ‘FU’. The acoustic performances start around the 25.00 mark.

In honour of the occasion, WAAX have released a limited edition anniversary bundle. The pack contains a copy of ‘Big Grief’ on vinyl and a tee, both in “piss yellow.” Pre-orders are available now.

Advertisement

Stream ‘Big Grief’ below.