WAAX cover ‘Good Luck’ by Basement Jaxx for triple j’s Like A Version

WAAX have covered ‘Good Luck’ by Basement Jaxx for triple j’s Like A Version this morning (October 30). It was the Brisbane outfit’s first appearance on the long-running segment.

The track originally featured on Basement Jaxx’s 2003 album, ‘Kish Kash’, with vocals from Lisa Kekaula of The BellRays.

Watch WAAX’s version of the song below:

“We were big fans of the track and it’s like a throwback for us because it was kind of played all over the radio when we were growing up,” frontwoman Maz DeVita said following the band’s performance.

“It was kind of like a badass break-up song I guess and I just thought it was really cool.”

Ideas to include a DJ and samples from the original track were scrapped as the band hoped to take the cover in a more authentic direction.

“We kind of decided to start playing around with it ourselves, just as a band, as a rock band, as us,” DeVita added.

As is customary for the segment, WAAX also performed an original song in the Like A Version studio. The Brisbane outfit played through their track ‘Labrador’, which originally appeared on their 2019 album ‘Big Grief’. Illy joined the band for their live rendition of the single. Watch it below:

WAAX are yet to release any original music in 2020 but have kept busy nonetheless. They appeared in the fifth edition of live-stream festival ISOL-AID and played in the inaugural ‘Up In The Airlock’ livestream.

In April, the band released a cover of Julia Jacklin’s 2016 track, ‘Pool Party’.

WAAX had planned to tour interstate in November, however, the coronavirus pandemic prompted a change of plans. The group are yet to reschedule their cancelled NSW and Victorian dates.