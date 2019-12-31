Aussie acts WAAX, Cry Club, Teen Jesus and The Jean Teasers, Bakers Eddy and Towns all came together last night to raise more than $5,000 for bushfire relief during their Heatwave Bushfire Benefit concert.

The Heatwave fundraiser was launched by the bands who were originally set to play the remaining two days of Falls Festivals in Lorne before the event was abruptly cancelled due to “extreme weather conditions”. The benefit concert was held at Melbourne’s Stay Gold on Monday night (December 30) and half of the ticket proceeds went towards the Country Fire Authority (CFA) of Victoria.

The bands raised over $4,000 while Stay Gold contributed a portion of its bar sales from the night, which came to a total donation of $5,800.

“last night was so special Melbourne,” WAAX wrote in an Instagram post today, sharing a short video of yesterday’s gig at the Stay Gold.

Today, another fundraising and makeup Falls Festival gig will take place again at Stay Gold, also in support of the CFA. Storming the stage tonight are These New South Whales, Bad//Dreems, Totally Unicorn and Eaglemont.

On Sunday (December 29), other local and international Falls Festival acts like Halsey, Yungblud and Peking Duk also put on last-minute replacement shows across various Melbourne venues.