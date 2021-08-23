WAAX tease new single ‘Most Hated Girl’ after series of mysterious ‘Singer Wanted’ posts

Brisbane punk outfit WAAX have announced a new single, ‘Most Hated Girl’, after a mysterious ‘Singer Wanted’ campaign left fans questioning whether vocalist Maz DeVita had departed the band.

On August 11, WAAX cleared their Instagram – a common marker of artists starting a new era or welcoming a new album – and made a single post labelled “Singer wanted”, where they encouraged people to record their “best screams”.

A screenshot of the Notes app included in the post said, “Pls dm us ur best screams and we will be in touch. Best of the lot gets the job.”

The following day (August 12), the band shared a promotional video in the same style, featuring someone sticking up ‘Singer Wanted’ signs. This was accompanied by a compilation of screams they had received in the first 24 hours – including one from Dune Rats‘ BC Michaels.

After fans flooded Instagram with questions of whether DeVita – who has fronted WAAX since its inception in 2012 – had left, the band made a subsequent post saying “somethings bout to happen stop shitting urselves”.

Whilst they’ve kept tight-lipped on what the vocal recordings are for, WAAX have today (August 23) revealed that ‘Most Hated Girl’ is coming, with release slated for next Wednesday (September 1).

“Here is my scream submission,” DeVita captioned the teaser video. Take a look below:

This marks the first original music WAAX have released since ‘Big Grief‘ back in 2019. The album – led by singles ‘FU’ and ‘I Am’ – came out two years ago today, which the band marked with a celebratory Instagram story saying “Happy 2 year anniversary”.

Since then, WAAX has featured on ‘Cheap Seats‘ by rapper Illy, covered ‘Good Luck‘ by Basement Jaxx for triple j’s Like A Version and shared a cover of Julia Jacklin’s ‘Pool Party‘.

Last week, WAAX were announced as part of the 2022 Unify Gathering lineup, alongside Violent Soho, The Amity Affliction, Yours Truly, Thornhill, Teenage Joans, Short Stack and more.

The multi-day festival is returning to its usual home of Tarwin Lower in regional Victoria across January 20-23. Festival organisers have also locked in a backup date of March 10-13, in the event of them needing to postpone.