WAAX share new single ‘Read Receipts’

WAAX have shared ‘Read Receipts’, the fourth single to be lifted from the band’s upcoming second album, ‘At Least I’m Free’, ahead of its arrival in August.

“It’s literally about being left on read and being left in the cold with no answers,” singer Maz DeVita explained of the track, a charged torch song from the Brisbane four-piece. “I was definitely feeling those feels at the time.”

‘Read Receipts’ arrives alongside a video directed by Phoebe Faye, who also helmed the clip for previous singles ‘Dangerous’ and ‘Help Me Hell’. DeVita calls it a “mafia inspired moment”, wherein she plays the character of the ‘The Donna’ and guitarist James Gatling stars as her driver. Watch that below:

‘At Least I’m Free’ is set to arrive on August 5. The follow-up to WAAX’s 2019 debut, ‘Big Grief’, was announced back in April alongside ‘Dangerous’ and ‘Help Me Hell’, after lead single ‘Most Hated Girl’ arrived last year.

Next month, the band will head out on tour supporting The Amity Affliction, with a string of sold-out shows in Melbourne, Sydney, Adelaide and Perth. Find dates, venues and tickets here.

WAAX will also perform at the Sydney and Brisbane dates of next month’s Full Tilt Festival, appearing alongside the likes of The Ghost Inside, Underoath, PVRIS, Ice Nine Kills, Make Them Suffer and Ocean Grove.