WAAX announce ‘Most Hated Girl’ tour of Queensland

WAAX have today (August 30) announced a six-date tour of Queensland, in support of their forthcoming single ‘Most Hated Girl’.

The Brissy band first hinted at their first taste of new music since 2019’s ‘Big Grief’ earlier this month with a series of cryptic social posts, including a ‘Singer Wanted’ campaign. Last week, the band finally confirmed a new single by the name of ‘Most Hated Girl’ would be released September 1.

Now WAAX have announced they’ll be taking the new track on the road next month, hitting Burleigh Heads, Brisbane, Cairns, Townsville, Mackay and Rockhampton. The six shows will take place between September 23 and October 31.

“We comin back binch,” WAAX captioned the post. “SO hyped to play some shows and come visit up north its been ages.”

They then went on to confirmed interstate shows will be added to the ‘Most Hated Girl’ tour “as restrictions ease”.

Fan club presale tickets go on sale from tomorrow (August 31) at 9am AEST, with general release following from September 1 – on the title track’s release day.

WAAX were recently named on the Unify Gathering line-up for 2022, alongside Violent Soho, The Amity Affliction, Yours Truly, Thornhill, Teenage Joans, Short Stack and more.

The three-day festival is set to take place across 20-23 January, however, festival organisers have included a backup date of 10-13 March, incase COVID outbreaks or border restrictions come into effect.