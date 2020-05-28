Watch WAAX perform live on ‘The Quarantine Sessions’

Brisbane rock outfit WAAX have performed a half-hour live set on Up In The Airlock – The Quarantine Sessions.

The band are the fifth act to participate in the sessions, recorded at Brisbane’s Airlock Studios. Originally, they were set to be the first act to perform as part of the webseries. This was delayed, however, due to restrictions surrounding the coronavirus outbreak.

Watch it below:

Up In The Airlock is an initiative by Airlock Studios’ owner, Powderfinger guitarist Ian Haug. The sessions teams Airlock Studios with Brisbane creative agency Method To My Madness.

While each performance is free to watch, viewers are encouraged to donate. All proceeds from donations go directly to artists and crew members.

Coincidentally, WAAX recorded their debut EP ‘Holy Sick’ at Airlock Studios in 2015. Vocalist Maz DeVita noted in a statement that the studio “still fosters a real creative vibe” for the band.

“We felt at home in the beautiful studio amongst the vintage gear and Powderfinger’s ARIA Awards,” she said.

“The best part was being able to play and perform live; something that we have truly been missing as of late.”

Haug was similarly impressed by the band’s session, for which he served as executive producer.

“WAAX had been bottling up the energy that they were going to bring pre-lockdown to Up In The Airlock,” he said.

“The band is loud, tight and purposeful, and Maz is unstoppable. I think she even freaked herself out with the energy she brought.”

The band will commence their rescheduled ‘Big Grief’ tour in November.