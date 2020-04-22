WAAX release cover of Julia Jacklin’s ‘Pool Party’

WAAX have given fans a treat today (April 22), releasing a rendition of Julia Jacklin’s 2016 song, ‘Pool Party’, as well as a live version of their 2019 track ‘FU’.

The live recording of ‘FU’, the second single from their debut album ‘Big Grief’, was taken from a concert at The Triffid in their hometown of Brisbane last year. Jacklin’s song, on the other hand, is from her debut album ‘Don’t Let The Kids Win’.

Listen to both songs below:

The double release is the first news from WAAX since they postponed their nationwide tour due to the coronavirus outbreak. The tour was set to go ahead throughout March, April and May with Brisbane’s Bugs supporting them, but will now be going ahead from October through to November.

WAAX have been keeping themselves busy in the meantime. They were the first band enlisted to play Airlock Studios’ The Quarantine Sessions on April 9, and performed at the fifth instalment of ISOL-AID festival on April 18.

As for Julia Jacklin, she also had to postpone the final show of her nationwide tour in Adelaide to November following restrictions on mass gatherings instituted to combat the spread of the coronavirus.

Jacklin was also enlisted to headline the very first instalment of ISOL-AID festival back late last month, alongside Stella Donnelly.