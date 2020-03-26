WAAX reschedule ‘Big Grief’ Australian tour dates

WAAX have rescheduled their ‘Big Grief’ tour dates to October and November this year, due to coronavirus concerns.

The Brisbane band were originally set to kick off their album tour on March 28 in Fremantle, before announcing the tour’s postponement on March 18.

In a Facebook post at the time, they urged would-be concertgoers to keep their ticket.

Advertisement

“Our industry ecosystem is completely upended”, they wrote.

“PLEASE do your bit and hang onto your tickets for the new dates. It is more important than ever to realise how important this is to the acts and our industry’s future.”

The new tour no longer includes dates in Geelong, Dee Why, Chelsea Heights or Byron Bay. Dates have, however, been added in Perth, Adelaide, Newcastle, Towradgi and Belgrave.

All ticketholders’ original tickets will be valid, with the exception of Geelong and Dee Why. All tickets purchased for Chelsea Heights and Byron Bay are now valid for the band’s Croxton Bandroom and Kingscliff Beach Hotel dates, respectively.

WAAX are still offering a refund period of one month (from Thursday 26 March).

“Performing and connecting with our community is deep in our DNA and having to postpone was the hardest thing for us,” WAAX vocalist Maz De Vita said in a statement to triple j.

Advertisement

“We can’t wait for this shit storm to end so we can bring the fam back together.”

Brisbane bands Bugs and Semantics are still set to join the band for most of their tour dates. Semantics will not join the tour for its WA dates, while Bugs will miss the Kingscliff date – there, they will be replaced by Newcastle’s Eat Your Heart Out.

WAAX were also recently forced to postpone their participation in the Up In The Airlock – Quarantine Sessions in Brisbane today.

The band were the first announced session for the program, intended as a substitute for live performance in the wake of Scott Morrison’s public gathering bans. The production has now been quashed in the wake of further lockdowns.

WAAX’s rescheduled ‘Big Grief’ Australian tour dates are:

* new show

Fremantle, Mojo’s Bar (October 8)

Perth, The Rosemount (9)*

Adelaide, Lion Arts Factory (10)*

Brisbane, The Tivoli (29)

Maroochydore, Solbar (30)

Kingscliff, Kingscliff Beach Hotel (31)

Sydney, The Metro (November 5)

Newcastle, Cambridge Hotel (6)*

Towradgi, Waves (7)*

Belgrave, Sooki Lounge (11)*

Melbourne, The Croxton Bandroom (12)

Hobart, Uni Bar (13)