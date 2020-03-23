WAAX to kick off new livestream sessions at Brisbane’s Airlock Studios

Brisbane recording and rehearsal space Airlock Studios are partnering with local artists for a new series of livestreamed performance sessions. Punk band WAAX will be the first to play.

In The Quarantine Sessions, announced March 20, various Brisbane artists will each perform a set at Airlock Studios ranging from 15 to 45 minutes. It will then be broadcasted on the studio’s Youtube page.

Fans will also have the option to donate funds during the livestream, which are set to go directly to the artists and associated crew, providing support to over 100 people.

The Quarantine Sessions is scheduled to run for three months, with punk outfit WAAX kickstarting the project on April 9. The band released their debut album ‘Big Grief’ last year with supporting singles ‘FU’ and and ‘Labrador.’

Artists who’d like to play The Quarantine Sessions can apply here. Watch Airlock Studios’ video introducing the Quarantine Sessions, featuring music industry folks including Airlock Studios owner and Powderfinger member Ian Haug, below:

The Quarantine Sessions falls under a broader campaign by the studio called Up In The Airlock, which comprises monthly studio performances filmed live in Airlock’s studios and personalised to the taste and aesthetic of each artist.

As the website states, “the aim of these sessions is to showcase both national and international acts performing their set in a studio environment that captures the intimacy, personality and technicalities often missed at a live show”.

A recent post on Airlock Studios’ Instagram says The Quarantine Sessions is the first series to be released through Up In The Airlock “due to the state of the industry right now.”

Each Quarantine Session will be later uploaded to YouTube, and will be accompanied by behind-the-scenes footage and interviews.

WAAX were originally scheduled to tour the country across March and April, in support of ‘Big Grief.’

Last week, they announced the tour was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The post detailed how the band are currently working on new dates and urged fans to “support Australian music in any way you can”.

They wrote, “Our industry ecosystem is completely upended PLEASE do your bit and hang onto your tickets for the new dates. It is more important than ever to realise how important this is to the acts and our industry’s future.”

📞PSA: Big Grief Australian Album tour postponed. We are working round the clock to secure new dates – hopefully by next week. In the mean time please support Australian music in any way you can. Our industry ecosystem is completely upended PLEASE do your bit and hang onto your tickets for the new dates. It is more important than ever to realise how important this is to the acts and our industry’s future #keepyourticket Posted by WAAX on Wednesday, March 18, 2020

Airlock Studios’ Quarantine Sessions join other livestream events that have been created following social distancing measures amid the coronavirus pandemic. These include the mammoth livestream ISOL-AID which took place this past weekend, Courtney Barnett, Sharon Van Ettten, Lucius and more coming together for an Oxfam livestream benefit and the Camp Cope-led “transcontinental punk show” Distance Together 2: Lost In Your Living Room.