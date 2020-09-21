WAAX to livestream intimate Brisbane gig next month

Brisbane punks WAAX will livestream an upcoming concert, after recently cancelling their nationwide tour.

Earlier this month (September), the band regretfully announced they would be cancelling their entire ‘Big Grief’ tour, with the exception of a few local shows. This was a result of “COVID-19 restrictions in place nationwide and border closures”.

A string of six local shows will still be going ahead, with support from Bugs and Semantics. The bulk will take place at The Tivoli on select dates between Wednesday 21 October and Thursday 29 October.

One more show will be held on Friday 30 October at Maroochydore’s Sol Bar. All the shows have minimal capacities and will be socially distanced.

🚨 Tour Update… it’s with a heavy heart we announce this. Big love from Maz, Tom, James, Spew and Griff ❤️ Ticket link here: https://linktr.ee/WAAXBAND Posted by WAAX on Wednesday, September 9, 2020

“We are so saddened that we can’t bring the Big Grief tour to you. It’s a hard reality to accept, but we are all in high spirits known that the future is going to be so sick,” they said of the cancellations.

“We wanted nothing more than to be back on stage, yelling and crying with you all. Hopefully we’ll be able to do that soon.”

On Friday (September 18), WAAX announced a one-off livestream that will take place during the final Tivoli show on October 29.

“2020 is cursed,” their Facebook post said. “We can’t come to everyone, but we’re bringing EVERYONE to QLD.”

The stream is a limited experience where fans can purchase a ticket and view the gig online in real time, without the ability to pause, rewind or rewatch the performance after. Tickets can be found here via Moment House.

Fans with pre-existing tickets to shows outside of Queensland have been encouraged to seek a refund from their original point of purchase.