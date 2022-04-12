Wafia and merci, mercy join Live At Last tour line-up

Wafia, merci, mercy and CLYPSO are among the artists just added to the Jack Daniel’s and Secret Sounds’ Live At Last tour line-up.

The Buoys and Adam Newling have also been added to shows. The five acts join previously announced artists Pond, Psychedelic Porn Crumpets, San Cisco and Ruby Fields on the touring showcase, which will see different billings on the Sunshine Coast, Sydney, Brisbane and Melbourne across April.

Live At Last kicks off tonight (April 12) At Solbar on the Sunshine Coast, with Pond and CLYPSO performing. All tour dates can be found below, with tickets on sale here. 100 per cent of ticket sales will go to Support Act.

After two years abroad, Wafia just wrapped up a pair of homecoming shows – her first headline dates since 2020 – in Sydney and Melbourne. Her last single was released in June of 2021, a collaboration with producer Ta-ku and US singer Masego called ‘Wide Open’.

Meanwhile, merci, mercy – aka Mercedes Thorne – dropped a new single last month, ‘Sick To My Stomach’.

Live At Last tour dates are:

APRIL

Tuesday 12 – Sunshine Coast, Solbar (Pond, CLYPSO)

Thursday 21 – Sydney, Factory Theatre (Psychedelic Porn Crumpets, The Buoys)

Sunday 24 – Brisbane, Fortitude Music Hall (San Cisco, Wafia, merci, mercy)

Thursday 28 – Melbourne, The Espy (Ruby Fields, Adam Newling)