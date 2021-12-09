Wafia announces homecoming shows in Sydney and Melbourne

Wafia has announced a pair of headline shows for next year – one in Sydney, one in Melbourne – to mark her return to Australia after two years abroad.

The singer-songwriter will perform at Oxford Art Factory in Sydney on March 30 before heading to Melbourne for a show at The Night Cat on April 9. Tickets for both shows are on sale now.

While marking Wafia’s first Australian headline dates since 2020, they’re sandwiched between multiple festival appearances, including slots as part of Newcastle’s This That and Castaway Festival in Adelaide, Perth and the Gold Coast.

Back in June, Wafia released her first (and so far, only) single for the year, a collaboration with producer Ta-ku and US singer Masego titled ‘Wide Open’. It marked a reunion of sorts between Wafia and Ta-ku, after the duo released collaborative EP ‘(m)edian’ in 2016.

Last year, the singer released latest EP ‘Good Things’ after previewing it with singles like ‘Pick Me’ and ‘Hurricane’.

“I shed a lot of heaviness in the last year, friendships and relationships that didn’t serve me any longer,” Wafia explained of the EP’s inspiration upon its arrival. “I grieved a lot and some days I still do but anything difficult comes with an opportunity for something better. This EP is about that.”