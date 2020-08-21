Wafia drops new EP ‘Good Things’ alongside scrapbook-inspired music video

Singer-songwriter Wafia has released debut EP ‘Good Things’ today, also sharing an official music video for the album’s title track.

The EP sees Wafia detail the end of a bad relationship and “the life-changing transformation that followed.”

“I shed a lot of heaviness in the last year, friendships and relationships that didn’t serve me any longer,” Wafia commented in a press release.

“I grieved a lot and some days I still do but anything difficult comes with an opportunity for something better. This EP is about that.”

Directed by Ashley Tai, the 90s-inspired clip for the new EP’s lead single features an all-female crew. Watch it below.

“Putting this video together with so many incredible women was so much fun,” Wafia said. “I was very much inspired by all the scrapbooking my little sister Ruaa had done for the ‘Pick Me’ lyric video so I knew we had to take it further into this the ‘Good Things’ world.”

The ‘Good Things’ EP features previous singles ‘Hurricane’ and ‘Pick Me’, the latter of which was featured in Elton John‘s Rocket Hour radio show earlier this month.

Aussie group Cub Sport also featured Wafia in their playlist for Grindr’s New Music Frigay playlist on August 9, alongside contributions from the likes of Troye Sivan and Cosmo’s Midnight.

