Wafia releases new single ‘Hurricane’, announces ‘Good Things’ EP

Wafia has released her second single of 2020, as well as detailing her upcoming third EP.

‘Hurricane,’ released today (July 9), follows on from the release of ‘Pick Me’ back in May. Both singles will appear on Wafia’s just-announced EP, ‘Good Things,’ set for release on August 21.

Listen to it below:

‘Good Things’ is set to be Wafia’s first EP since 2018’s ‘VIII.’ In the interim, she’s released a string of stand-alone singles, including 2018’s Hottest 100 entrant ‘I’m Good.’ The singer has also released two collaborations with Louis The Child, ‘Hurts’ and ‘Better Not.’

In a press statement, Wafia explained that the song follows the aftermath of a relationship.

“When you go through a tough break-up, there are a lot of secondary losses that can come with it,” she said.

“[Y]our… mutual friends, their family, the community you built together… last year I lost all of that.”

By that same token, the Sydney singer acknowledges that the song also reflects on those that helped her through this period.

“I took a lot of time to reflect,” she said.

“I realised I had so many incredible people around me of my own that were there and they were constants. This song, to me, is about my friendship with them.”

The lyric video for the track was filmed when Wafia was on a mission to show gratitude to those aforementioned “incredible people.”

“I spent a day recently driving around LA, delivering some of those people flowers and cakes I baked, which I filmed and then turned into a little lyric video,” she said.

‘Good Things’ will be released on August 21 via Atlantic.