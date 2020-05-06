Wafia releases empowering new single ‘Pick Me’

Australian pop singer Wafia has released her first new music of 2020, ‘Pick Me.’

The single, released to streaming platforms today (May 6), is the official follow-up to ‘Flowers & Superpowers’ from October 2019. An accompanying lyric video has also been released, which was handmade by Ruaa Al-Rikabi – Wafia’s sister.

Watch it below:

‘Pick Me’ was co-written and co-produced by Alda Agustiano, AKA Chong the Nomad. Norweigan pop songwriter Caroline Allin – best known for her work on Dua Lipa’s ‘New Rules’ – also serves as a co-writer.

In a press statement, Wafia noted that the song is intended to be a song of self-empowerment and self-love.

“I wrote this song… after coming out of a bad relationship last year,” she said.

“The break-up period dragged out way more than it needed to, but in all of our angry calls and texts I came to see how much he resented me and my career.”

The Dutch-born, LA-based singer continued to explain that ‘Pick Me’ alludes to putting yourself first, and not compromising who you are in any relationships in your life.

“Love shouldn’t make you pick like that,” she said.

“[I]f it does, it’s not the right one.”

‘Pick Me’ is out now via Atlantic/Rodeo Records.