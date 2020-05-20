Wafia shares music video for latest single ‘Pick Me’

Indie-pop singer Wafia has released the music clip for her recent release, ‘Pick Me’.

The video was premiered on Refinery29 on May 16 and features footage of Wafia and a handful of her friends dancing from their respective homes while in isolation.

Watch the music video for ‘Pick Me’ below:

‘Pick Me’ was Wafia’s first release for 2020 and a follow-up to her 2019 release, ‘Flowers & Superpowers’. The music video for ‘Pick Me’ comes after a lyric video was created by Wafia’s sister, Ruaa Al-Rikabi, and shared earlier this month. In a statement, the singer said the new track was inspired after coming out of a bad relationship last year.

“The break up period dragged out way more than it needed to but in all of our angry calls and texts I came to see how much he resented me and my career,” Wafia said.

“This song really isn’t about him though. There was a version of me that existed last year that was really almost prepared to be what he wanted just to stop the fights and the yelling. I’m not proud of that. Then I caught a glimpse of what that would look like 20 or even five years down the track and I knew how miserable and resentful I’d be.”

Yesterday (May 19) Wafia took to Twitter to invite her fans to help her “redo” the video, asking them to submit videos of whatever makes them feel good so the singer can compile an alternate version.

hihihi I thought it would be cute to redo the Pick Me video but with videos that you submit of yourself dancing/doing your morning routine/make up/whatever makes you feel good to the song then I can put together an alternate version featuring YOUhttps://t.co/ZjZAZSBYSj — Wafia (@Wafiaaa) May 18, 2020