Waka Flocka Flame says coronavirus is “fake” and “minorities can’t catch it”

"It ain’t touch them soulful folks"

Will Richards
Coronavirus
Waka Flocka Flame performs in concert during the "PTSD" tour at The Tabernacle on March 11, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. Credit: Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Waka Flocka Flame has stated his belief that coronavirus is “fake” and that “minorities can’t catch it”.

The ongoing pandemic is continuing to spread around the world, with hundreds of gigs and tours being postponed or cancelled due to fears around the virus.

Being interviewed on Real 92.3’s The Cruz Show, the Atlanta rapper was asked if he was concerned about being personally affected by the COVID-19 outbreak.

“It’s fake,” he replied. Minorities can’t catch it.”

“Name one though,” he said to the show’s hosts, asking them to name a minority who has contracted the virus.

“We all descended from the same persons. Now, did we catch it? It hit the people passing through [Atlanta] airport, it ain’t touch them soulful folks.” Listen to the full interview below, with Flocka’s coronavirus comments coming at the 11-and-a-half-minute mark.

Gigs, tours and festivals across the world have been cancelled or postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. You can view a full list of the events affected, which is being constantly updated, here.

Virtually every tour on the planet is coming to a halt, with promoter behemoth Live Nation calling all their current tours home, while the UK is set to ban mass gatherings as the virus continues to spread.
