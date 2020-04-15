Walter Martin, formerly of The Walkmen, has shared a new benefit single in collaboration with The National’s Matt Berninger, who assists with some backup vocals – check out the song’s video below.

The track is a tongue-in-cheek take on life in self-isolation during the coronavirus pandemic. It’s called “Quarantine Boogie (Loco)” and also features horns from Stuart Bogie.

Martin sings: “I was feeling weird/ I had a half-assed beard/ As I’d just about cleared a month of quarantine.

“My savings got erased/ I can’t touch my face/ And the only place I feel safe is in a webinar”.

The former Walkmen member is asking for donations to City Harvest, which will help feed New York City’s children and families.

“I made this song hoping to make enough of a fool of myself to inspire people to donate money to City Harvest,” Martin wrote in a statement. “I hope you can laugh during these hard times and please donate what you can.”

Walter Martin released his new album The World at Night earlier this year.

This comes after The National shared their full performance from Primavera Sound 2018 online.

The rock band shared the footage on their YouTube channel on Monday (April 13), with a call for donations for their touring team amid the coronavirus outbreak.

In a statement on their GoFundMe page, the band said: “Our crew are the lifeblood of our touring operation and have become family through the many years we’ve worked together.

“As uncertainty looms over the state of the live concert industry, we will direct all profits from merch sales through our webstore, new Cherry Tree enrollments, and sales from the Cherry Tree members-only store to support our crew members throughout this crisis to the best of our ability.”