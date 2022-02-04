Wallows have announced details of their sophomore album ‘Tell Me That It’s Over’ and released a video for its upbeat track, ‘Especially You’. Check it out below.

Produced by Ariel Rechtshaid ‘Tell Me That It’s Over’ arrives on March 25 via Atlantic Records and will be the follow-up to the Los Angeles trio’s 2019 debut album, ‘Nothing Happens’. The album is available for pre-order here.

‘Especially You’ is the second taste of the band’s new album, which promises 10 tracks of everything from lo-fi post-punk to indie-folk and early-’90s dance-pop psychedelia. Wallows shared the album’s first single, ‘I Don’t Want To Talk’ in September of last year.

The music video features bandmates Dylan Minnette, Braeden Lemasters, and Cole Preston hanging out on a set, and culminates with the band performing.

“It’s about when you’re in the early stages of a relationship and you get so worried that the other person’s mind will change at the flip of a switch,” said Minette in a statement about the track. “It’s about stressing over the smallest things for no reason, but it’s definitely self-aware about the fact that I’m doing this all to myself.”

Check out the tracklisting and album artwork for ‘Tell Me That It’s Over’ below.

‘Tell Me That It’s Over’ track list

Hard to Believe I Don’t Want to Talk Especially You At the End of the Day Marvelous Permanent Price Missing Out Hurts Me That’s What I Get Guitar Romantic Search Adventure

Our new album, ‘Tell Me That It’s Over’, will be released on March 25th. “Especially You”, a new song and video, is out now. Pre-order and pre-save at https://t.co/r3kfBZG0VA 💛 pic.twitter.com/IiuonxuIHy — Wallows (@wallowsmusic) February 3, 2022

In September, Wallows announced the first part of their 2022 tour which kicks off in Seattle, Washington on April 1. Today the band shared dates for their UK, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand tours. Pre-sale for new dates starts Tuesday (February 8) for fans who pre-order the album here. North American tour tickets are already on sale here. See a full list of dates below.

APRIL

1 – Seattle, WA – The Paramount Theatre

2 – Vancouver, BC – The Orpheum

3 – Portland, OR – McMenamins Crystal Ballroom

4 – Portland, OR – McMenamins Crystal Ballroom

6 – San Francisco, CA – The Warfield

7 – San Francisco, CA – The Warfield

8 – Sacramento, CA – Ace of Spades

10 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren

11 – Albuquerque, NM – Sunshine Theater

12 – Tucson, AZ – Rialto Theatre

16 – Indio, CA – Coachella

23 – Indio, CA – Coachella

MAY

15 – Austin, TX – Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater

16 – Austin, TX – Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater

17 – Dallas, TX – The Factory in Deep Ellum

18 – Houston, TX – Lawn at White Oak Music Hall

20 – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy

21 – Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle

23 – Orlando, FL – The Orlando Amphitheater at the Central Florida Fairgrounds

24 – Miami, FL – The Fillmore

26 – St. Petersburg, FL – Jannus Live

27 – St. Augustine, FL – The Saint Augustine Amphitheatre

28 – Columbia, SC – The Senate

29 – Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore

31 – Norfolk, VA – The NorVa

JUNE

1 – Richmond, VA – The National

3 – Columbus, OH – KEMBA Live!

4 – Cleveland, OH – Agora Theatre

6 – Indianapolis, IN – Egyptian Room at Old National Centre

7 – Milwaukee, WI – The Riverside Theater

9 – Kansas City, MO – Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland

10 – Chesterfield, MO – The Factory at The District

11 – Newport, KY – PromoWest Pavilion at OVATION

12 – Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE

14 – New York, NY – Terminal 5

15 – New York, NY – Terminal 5

16 – New York, NY – Terminal 5

17 – New York, NY – Terminal 5

19 – Manchester, TN – Bonnaroo Music Festival

21 – Washington, DC – The Anthem

22 – Boston, MA – Roadrunner

23 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met

25 – Toronto, ON – HISTORY

26 – Toronto, ON – HISTORY

27 – Detroit, MI – Masonic Temple Theatre

29 – Saint Paul, MN – Palace Theatre

JULY

1 – Lincoln, NE – Bourbon Theatre

2 – Denver, CO – Mission Ballroom

AUGUST

26 – Reading, UK – Reading Festival

27 – Leeds, UK – Leeds Festival

28 – Liverpool, UK – O2 Academy

NOVEMBER

5 – Auckland, NZ – Auckland Town Hall

8 – Melbourne, AU – The Forum

10 – Sydney, AU – Enmore Theatre

11 – Brisbane, AU – The Fortitude Music Hall

JANUARY 2023

9 – Dublin, IE – 3Olympia Theatre

10 – Glasgow, UK – O2 Academy

11 – Manchester, UK – Academy

13 – Leeds, UK – Leeds Academy

14 – Birmingham, UK – O2 Academy

15 – Bristol, UK – O2 Academy

17 – Bournemouth, UK – O2 Academy

18 – London, UK – O2 Academy Brixton

21 – Utrecht, NL – Tivolivredenburg

22 – Brussels, BE – Ancienne Belgique

23 – Paris, FR – La Cigale

25 – Milan, IT – Magazzini Generali

26 – Zurich, CH – X-Tra

27 – Munich, DE – Muffathalle

29 – Berlin, DE – Astra

30 – Cologne, DE – Live Music Hall

31 – Hamburg, DE – Fabrik

FEBRUARY 2023

2 – Copenhagen, DK – Vega

3 – Stockholm, SE – Klubben Fryshuset

5 – Oslo, NO – Vulkan Arena

In 2020, the band released an EP they recorded during lockdown called ‘Remote’. In a four-star review, NME said the quarantine-inspired release had “euphoric Strokes-eque synths and bombast drum kicks” that “make for a colossal start.”