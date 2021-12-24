Ex-Wanna One member Ha Sung-woon signs with Big Planet Made

Former Wanna One member Ha Sung-woon has signed a record deal with new entertainment agency Big Planet Made (BPM).

BPM announced the news earlier today through its social media accounts, alongside brand-new black-and-white headshots of the K-pop idol. Ha’s contract with BPM comes shortly after he left long-time agency Star Crew, which he had been with since 2014.

This new deal makes Ha the fourth K-pop act in as many months to sign with BPM. The first was in September with ex-SISTAR member Soyou, following her departure from long-time home Starship Entertainment after 11 years.

In October, upcoming girl group VIVIZ, which features three members – Eunha, SinB and Umji – of the now disbanded GFRIEND, signed with BPM after they left the HYBE-owned Source Music. In the same month, Superstar K2 winner Huh Gak also signed with the agency.

Aside from SinB, Eunha and Umji, former GFRIEND members Yuju and Yerin had also previously signed contracts with new agencies. The former joined the Kang Daniel-founded KONNECT Entertainment, while the latter has signed with Sublime Artist Agency.

Earlier this year, all members of GFRIEND abruptly ended their contract with longtime agency Source Music and officially left the company on May 22. Days later, the group released handwritten letters to address their disbandment.