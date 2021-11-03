Wanna One in talks to reunite at the 2021 Mnet Music Asian Awards

Wanna One are reportedly in discussions to reunite ahead of the 2021 Mnet Music Asian Awards (MAMA).

Earlier today (November 3), JTBC reported that a Wanna One reunion is currently in the works ahead of the 2021 MAMA, which will be held in December, citing multiple industry officials. “Talks of reunions often happen annually before [MAMA] ceremonies, but there’s a positive and determined atmosphere to it this time,” said one of its sources.

The report also alleged that a “simple” stage appearance from the group is not the only venture in the cards for the boyband’s possible reunion, noting that a “project album and concert” are also being discussed.

CJ ENM, the company which originally managed Wanna One, has since responded to the reports. It said in a statement to Joy News24 that it is currently “positively discussing” the prospect of a 2021 MAMA appearance as well as further projects, as translated by Koreaboo.

If plans pan out, the potential December reunion would be the group’s first time together since they parted ways nearly three years ago in late 2018. Their last project before disbandment was the ‘1×1=1 (Power of Destiny)’ album, which included lead single ‘Spring Breeze’.

The 11-piece was originally formed through the second season of Mnet survival reality series Produce 101, which aired in 2017.

Wanna One had been comprised of NU’EST singer Lee Min-hyun, AB6IX members Lee Dae-hwi and Park Woojin, CIX’s Bae Jin-young and singers Kang Daniel, Yoon Ji-sung, Ha Sung-woon, Ong Seong-wu, Kim Jae-hwan, Park Ji-hoon and Lai Kuan-lin.