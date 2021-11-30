Wanna One tease upcoming performance at 2021 MAMA

Wanna One have shared a sneak peek of what’s in store for their upcoming reunion performance at the 2021 Mnet Asian Music Awards (MAMA).

In newly released video, Park Woo-jin (also of the group AB6IX) previewed the boyband’s upcoming stage at the 2021 MAMA with a dance move from their performance. Interestingly, fans have compared the move to the choreography for the group’s debut single ‘Energetic’.

“Some fans might have caught on, but we’re preparing a cool stage for everyone in addition to this, so please look forward to it a lot,” Ha Sung-woon explained, as translated by Soompi. Kang Daniel also shared that the group is currently practicing for their much-anticipated reunion.

Advertisement

Aside from the brief dance preview, the members shared their thoughts about their upcoming performance. “I’m really glad to see the members for the first time in a while, and I’m happy at the thought of seeing fans in person,” Park Ji-hoon shared.

Ong Seong-wu also shared his excitement for their upcoming performance, stating that “even when we were practicing, the atmosphere was really good like we had just seen each other yesterday”.

Earlier this month, MAMA representatives announced that the Produce 101 boyband would be reuniting on stage for the first time in three years. “They will be preparing a special performance that will thrill music fans,” said MAMA representatives last week, per SBS News.

Wanna One was formed through the second season of Mnet survival reality series Produce 101. The 11-piece group comprised NU’EST singer Lee Min-hyun, AB6IX members Lee Dae-hwi and Park Woojin, CIX’s Bae Jin-young and singers Kang Daniel, Yoon Ji-sung, Ha Sung-woon, Ong Seong-wu, Kim Jae-hwan, Park Ji-hoon and Lai Kuan-lin.