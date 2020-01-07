A three-wheeled golf cart formerly owned by Elvis Presley is going up for auction this week.

The Harley-Davidson cart is one of hundreds of memorabilia items that will be up for auction this week in support of the Elvis Presley Foundation.

According to Graceland Auctions, the cart is over 50 years old, and was indeed owned by The King himself: “Shortly after Elvis and Priscilla married in Las Vegas on May 1, 1967, the couple spent the next several weeks in Memphis enjoying time together at Graceland and on May 18, 1967, Elvis purchased a white Harley-Davidson golf cart from Taylor Harley-Davidson in Memphis.”

The Graceland website states the singer rarely actually played golf, however, instead using the cart for travel more easily around his estate.

The cart, which includes a white “1-ELVIS” license plate, was previously available for public viewing at the MGM Grand Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas. The item is open to bidding until midday Wednesday (January 8).

In November it was reported that CGI versions of both Elvis and Paul Newman were originally set to join James Dean in upcoming film Finding Jack.

The upcoming movie, based on the Vietnam War, sees a CGI version of Dean in the starring role. The Hollywood Reporter states that the original plan was to feature a CGI version of Elvis as an Army unit leader, but his estate rejected the plan.

“We don’t want this to become a spectacle — more than it already is,” filmmaker Anton Ernst said, before calling reactions to the announcement of the CGI James Dean as “nuts, just nuts.”