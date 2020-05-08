Warner Music Australia auctioning artist-designed backpacks for Support Act

Warner Music Australia has today (May 8) launched its Got Ya Back charity initiative, an auction of backpacks designed and stuffed with goodies by big-name artists, with proceeds going to Australian charity Support Act for their coronavirus relief effort.

Artists such as My Chemical Romance’s Gerard Way, Charli XCX, Coldplay, Rita Ora, Royal Blood and more have, according to a press statement, personally designed and filled a total of 17 backpacks with items that vary from a signed drumskin from Coldplay, a worn t-shirt supplied by Gerard Way and triple A passes from Rita Ora.

The auction is live on eBay now, and will end on Sunday, May 17 at 8pm AEST. Find a full list of contributing artists below and view all the backpacks here.

In March, Support Act announced a COVID-19 Emergency Appeal to help music industry workers struggling amid the pandemic. At the time of writing Support Act has raised $826,071 of its current target of $1.5million.

Got Ya Back contributing artists include:

A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie

August 08

Annie-Marie

Bazzi

Charli XCX

Coldplay

Death Cab For Cutie

Foals

Gerard Way

Grouplove

Little Dragon

Morgan Evans

Rita Ora

Rob Thomas

Royal Blood

Rudimental

Why Don’t We